The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The heat is on for the latter part of this holiday weekend! A warm front that lifted through Thursday turned our winds out of the southwest, and today we have a breeze with gusts anywhere from 20-25mph so we’ve just been pulling in the heat. Today our high temp should reach around 96 degrees which should beat our current record of 92 degrees set back in 1929. Tomorrow could also be a record breaker with a forecasted high of 95 as well at Tuesday with an anticipated high of 91 degrees.

Temps return to more “fall-like” by the end of this work week.

Now with the strong SW breeze, very hot afternoon temps and lack of moisture in the air, counties such as Waupaca, Waushara, Green Lake, and Marquette Counties are in a Red Flag Warning from 1pm – 7pm today. Try to avoid grilling or other outdoor fire activities today!

An area of low pressure well up to our north has provided a few showers overnight and a couple of clouds this morning, but an area of high pressure to our southeast will allow for more sunshine this afternoon. We stay sunny all day long with mostly clear skies through tonight.

The sunshine sticks around for your holiday tomorrow.