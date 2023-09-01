The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temperatures going up as we get into the holiday weekend! Mostly sunny skies planned for Friday, but the focus will be an increasing afternoon breeze from the south/southwest from 10 to 25 miles per hour. The new wind direction will bring up temperatures to the lower and middle 80s – 70s near the lake.

Partly cloudy skies out there for your Friday evening. The winds staying up a bit overnight will also keep temperatures from dropping a bunch. Mild low temperatures around 64 degrees.

Starting around sunrise Saturday, a weak disturbance over the state will bring in more clouds, and possibly some isolated showers. Not everyone will see rain, but for those who do, the chance will be from the morning into the afternoon. Temperatures increase again to the middle and upper 80s.

Sunday will be a hot day! Widespread 90 degree temperatures in the afternoon, some spots in central Wisconsin around 100 degrees. The humidity will be up a bit, but not too muggy. Record highs are in jeopardy, some dating back to the 1920s. Green Bay’s record is 92 degrees.

Mainly sunny and dry for Labor Day. Records highs are again at risk with a forecast of 95 degrees. The record is 90 degrees from 33 years ago.