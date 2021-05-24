The heat returns, some get thunderstorms

A few morning showers on Monday morning is the sign that our weather will be flipping again. As a warm front lifts across Wisconsin we will get back into the heat and humidity for the afternoon. High temps return to the upper 70s and lower 80s – with 60s right next to the lake. Brief morning showers will taper off by 11am, and there will be some isolated thunderstorms firing up in the afternoon for a select few. Many will stay dry later today.

Tonight, scattered thunderstorms form in the evening with the highest chance staying north of Green Bay. The rest of the area will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a low temp of 67 degrees. Storms up to the north have the potential to create damaging wind gusts, lightning and downpours.

Warm, humid and windier for Tuesday. Highs will get back to the lower 80s, and just a touch cooler by the lake with a SW wind from 15 to 30 miles per hour. A cold front entering the state will be around to kick up some clouds and spotty thunderstorms. The highest chance for rain is the late morning and afternoon where some stronger thunderstorms are possible again.

