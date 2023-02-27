From Storm Team 5…

The most accumulations will be north of Green Bay and Door County where an additional 3 to 6 inches may fall. Southern areas will see a small snow amount in the afternoon as some flakes may fall on top of icy surfaces.

Tonight, the snowy mix left over from the afternoon will be pulling away in the evening. Just cloudy for the rest of the night and a low of 27 degrees.

Tuesday will be nice during the day with a mix of sun and clouds, then a chance for light snow or flurries at night. Plan for a mild high of 38 degrees.

Wednesday will bring the next round of light snow or snowy mix. 1-3″ of accumulation is looking likely north of highway 10.