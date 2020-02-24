The latest on snow this week

From Storm Team 5…

Temps hit 45 degrees on Sunday, and for Monday it won’t be quiet as warm but still mild. Sunshine will be filtered by clouds working in from the south, but partly sunny never-the-less. Temperatures should still work into the upper 30s and low 40s by the afternoon.

Tonight, mostly cloudy skies are expected, along with a breeze that will pick up a bit. Temps stay comfortable at around 27 degrees for the low.

THE LATEST ON THE SNOW:

The Winter Storm Watch for Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties has been CANCELLED.



Storm Team 5 continues to monitor a chance for snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The latest data continues to show a southern shift in the storm, which may bring lower snow totals than originally expected – as the heavy snow band shifts toward Chicago and Milwaukee.



It’s still possible some light snow may work into our southern sections Tuesday night and Wednesday if this storm trends northward once again. That snow chance will be on the order of a couple inches.



For most of us this will be a breezy wind event, instead of a snow event. That NE wind could cause shoreline flooding, or ice shoves for Lake Michigan, the Bay of Green Bay, and the Oshkosh side of Lake Winnebago.

Cloudy skies and breezy winds for Tuesday. The high falls a bit to 35 degrees. We’ll be watching that light snow chance to the south at night.

Light snow is still possible to the south into the morning of Wednesday. Otherwise, a cloudy and breezy day with a high of 29 degrees.