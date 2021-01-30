The latest on the snow arriving tonight. How much does Northeast Wisconsin get?

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Snow will be arriving shortly through the next couple of hours. Areas south and west of Winnebago county see the snowfall before 9 pm. The Fox Cities will start to see that snow fill from 10 to 11 pm. The steadiest snowfall will be throughout the morning hours with the lakeshore getting the highest totals with the lake enhancing the snowfall. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow: Snow showers will linger into afternoon and evening. High temperatures hover near 30 degrees. Still the heaviest amounts will be falling along the lakeshore.





SNOW TOTAL SAT PM – SUN PM: Southern portions of the lakeshore will see the most from this storm. Parts of Sheboygan county could get over 6+” with others in Manitowoc county getting 3″ to 6″. The Fox Cities will likely get somewhere between 1″ to 3″ with the northwoods getting 1″ or less.

Next week: Sunshine starts the week before clouds arrive on Wednesday. Our eyes then turn to monitor our next weather maker which will be on Thursday. After that, cold air moves into Wisconsin.