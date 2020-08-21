The latest on weekend thunderstorms

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Thunderstorm chances stay in the forecast, but not there is no guarantee for rain. A brief shower could go by today, but most will see a mix of sunshine and clouds. It gets warm and humid again, highs around 86 degrees. The SW wind will be lighter at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Tonight will be mostly dry with partly cloudy skies. The only exception is up north where we are expected scattered thunderstorm to form in a window from the evening to overnight. Mild lows again around 66 degrees.

Saturday starts with some t-storms early on in the northern part of the area. The rest will get another glance at sun for a good chunk of dry weather during the day. The next rain chances comes along a cold front where hit/miss thunderstorms form into the late afternoon/evening. It stay humid with a high of 86 degrees.

As that same cold front drifts overhead on Sunday, there will be some dry time, but more isolated thunderstorms could form once again – especially in the afternoon. The high drops a bit to 82 degrees.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

More Weather