The latest on weekend thunderstorms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Thunderstorm chances stay in the forecast, but not there is no guarantee for rain. A brief shower could go by today, but most will see a mix of sunshine and clouds. It gets warm and humid again, highs around 86 degrees. The SW wind will be lighter at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight will be mostly dry with partly cloudy skies. The only exception is up north where we are expected scattered thunderstorm to form in a window from the evening to overnight. Mild lows again around 66 degrees.

Saturday starts with some t-storms early on in the northern part of the area. The rest will get another glance at sun for a good chunk of dry weather during the day. The next rain chances comes along a cold front where hit/miss thunderstorms form into the late afternoon/evening. It stay humid with a high of 86 degrees.

As that same cold front drifts overhead on Sunday, there will be some dry time, but more isolated thunderstorms could form once again – especially in the afternoon. The high drops a bit to 82 degrees.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store