The latest timeline on the season’s first measurable snowfall in Northeast Wisconsin

Tonight into Sunday morning: Snow flurries in Minnesota may give west of the Fox Cities, and a few in the Fox Cities glancing flurries before 9 PM.

The main bands of light snow showers along a quick-moving low-pressure system will arrive after 11 PM first for west of the Fox Cities. Light snow showers then linger into the morning hours on Sunday. By midday tomorrow, most of the snow in Northeast Wisconsin would have exited.

Waupaca, Green Lake, and Marquette counties will have the best chance of picking up over 2 inches which is why they are under a Winter Weather Advisory until Sunday morning. Green Bay and the Fox Cities will be eyeing 1 to 2 inches of snowfall. Northwoods will have the lowest amounts, and the lakeshore will be tricky with the chance of a few change over to mixed precipitation.

Snowfall may struggle to stick at first with temperatures near freezing.

Rest of Sunday: Midday clouds will remain in place before gradually decreasing late in day. Winds should also be breezy and gusting to 25 mph. There could be a stray flurry or so earlier on in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s.