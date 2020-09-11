The latest timing for weekend rain

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s a chilly start to Friday as morning temps begin in the 30s and 40s, with coolest temps north and west of the Fox Valley where there are a few areas of frost. Clear skies will provide some morning sunshine, with increasing clouds into the afternoon. Temps will be cut off from warming with those clouds – topping out at 64 degrees, a little warmer up north where there is more sun.

This evening will be cloudy, and communities south of Green Bay may get rain before midnight. Showers push north overnight into Saturday morning. It will NOT be as cold as temps hold in the 50s for lows.

Tomorrow bring scattered showers and possibly a few grumbles of thunder. Steady morning rain will go to spotty light showers into the afternoon and early evening. It will dry out at night. The high is set at 66 degrees.

Packers Sunday looking great! After some morning clouds, afternoon sun returns in full force. That sun cranks highs up to 74 degrees.

