When to expect rain this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A great day coming to us on Friday to wrap up the work week. Mostly sunny conditions with just a few clouds later in the day. Highs should be back to the low to mid 80s, but cooler by the lake in the upper 70s.

Tonight, a warm summer night as humidity levels bumps up a bit. It should remain dry under partly cloudy skies. If you’re up north, there is a chance of thunderstorms very late at night into early Saturday.

You’ll notice the weather changing into Saturday. Saturday will start with a chance of thundershowers in the morning, and that should help squash the chances into the second half of the day. Otherwise it’s a partly sunny, breezy and humid day with a high of 83 degrees. Upper 70s by Lake Michigan.

Sunday should end up mainly dry, very warm, and very muggy. Highs get into the upper 80s, close to 90 degrees! There is a chance for more thunderstorms later in the evening or at night.

