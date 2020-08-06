The latest timing on weekend thunderstorms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Some may say this is the pick day of the week! Humidity stays in check as we get sunshine mixing with just a few fair weather clouds Thursday. SW winds will be light from 5 to 10 miles per hour. That wind direction picks up temperatures a few degrees, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. It will be slightly cooler by the lake in the mid 70s once a lake breeze develops.

Tonight, a phenomenal evening under mostly clear skies and light winds. It stays comfy with a low of 58 degrees.

Friday will also be a nice day with lots of sun and some thin clouds rolling in later in the day. The high increasing to 82 degrees.

You’ll feel more humidity into Saturday as dew point temperatures get into the 60s. Partly sunny skies for most of the day and a high of 82 degrees again. There is a chance through the afternoon and early evening to see a few thunderstorms.

Muggy and hot on Sunday with a high of 87! Partly sunny skies can be expected with a chance of thunderstorms. That chance is highest at night.

