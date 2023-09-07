The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A big cool-down in temps today has certainly made it feel like fall, which is now only 16 days away.

An area of low pressure, now sitting to our east, moved through yesterday which turned our winds out of the north/northwest, and today, and area of high pressure began building in from our west, which helping continue to funnel a fairly strong breeze out of the north, pushing in cooler air, which is why today felt a touch chillier than yesterday! This stronger wind keeps our jet stream down, so the cooler, more below average air will stick around for about the next week stretch.

As we sit on the back end of this area of low pressure, we see more cloud cover, hence why today was mostly cloudy. We keep the cloud cover and an unlikely passing shower chance around through tonight and to start off tomorrow. The dome of high pressure to our west will start to build in throughout the day tomorrow kicking all of the cloud cover out of the way by tomorrow night, so we finish this work week with mostly clear skies.