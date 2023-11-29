From Storm Team 5…

Looks nice on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. The high returns to near 40 again. A cold front will be shifting through, but all it will bring is added clouds and a drop in temperatures for Friday.

A lot of eyes are on the weekend forecast with the Chiefs coming to Lambeau Field on Sunday evening.

We do have a system that is expected to come through Saturday night and last into Sunday midday. With temperatures in the 30s again, this is likely to be a wintry mix of snow/sleet/rain with slushy accumulations likely.

We will be focusing any accumulating potential in the coming days but agreement is there for Sunday evening to just be cloudy and cool at Lambeau Field.