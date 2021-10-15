The month’s coolest air is here

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

October’s chilliest air is now in place Friday morning, as we finally drop back to “normal” morning and afternoon temperatures.

A mix of sun and clouds will give way to increasing clouds throughout the day. A few sprinkles or a light rain shower may also go by from the mid morning to the afternoon. This rain chance will be highest for the southern half of the area and the lakeshore. Highs drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tonight there will be dry weather again as the evening and overnight brings partly cloudy skies. Back to a cool night in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Windier on Saturday with skies becoming mostly sunny through the day. Similar temps to Friday around 59 degrees.

Sunday will also stay a bit breezy but it will be all sun! Warmer temps return with a high of 65 degrees.