The polar air gets locked in for two days

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Prepare for a cold, but sunny day! You’ll need a few layers heading out the door as temperatures will be in the teens and wind chills at times will fall below zero. The official afternoon high will be near 13 degrees – not feeling like it with a breezy west wind from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

It will get VERY COLD tonight. Overnight lows will fall to around 0 degrees prior to daybreak tomorrow, but the wind will be the big problem. That wind will make it feel around -10 to -25 degrees by daybreak on Wednesday.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect from 9pm Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.





Another round of bitter cold wind chills for Wednesday. Once again, double digit below zero “feels-like” temps can be expected as the high air temperature only climbs to 8 degrees.

It get warmer by Thursday, but we’ll get some snow again. Another couple inches will be possible from the early morning into the afternoon, with the band of heaviest snow likely falling across the northwoods. The high for Thursday is 30 degrees.