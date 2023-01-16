The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Low pressure southwest of Green Bay gave way to the all day rain showers we experienced today. Showers or a mix will continue into tonight and all day tomorrow. We are likely to accumulate another quarter to half an inch of rain on top of what we have already seen by the time we dry out Wednesday.

Southeast winds are keeping us with mild air for now. Highs for tomorrow close to 40 degrees.

Most of Wednesday will stay dry, before a low pressure system treks northward and brings us our next moderate snow chance Thursday. Expect the heaviest of this snow to fall overnight into early Thursday.