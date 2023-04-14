The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

What a work week this has been (no complaints over here)! This all ends very shortly.

The warm stretch hangs on just a little longer, however, keeping us in critical fire weather conditions. Counties in our viewing area are still in a red flag warning until 8pm tonight. Avoid fires and outdoor machinery that can create a spark.

We have also now been put in an air quality alert zone due to the chance for air quality levels to reach an unhealthy level for sensitive groups! If you are in that category, try not to stay outside for prolonged amounts of time tonight!

An area of low pressure to our southwest has begun moving in, and this will provide increasing cloud cover to us the rest of the night. You’ll head to bed tonight to mostly cloudy skies and a low temp of around 58 degrees.

Tomorrow begins quiet and cloudy, until the late afternoon and early evening when showers and thunderstorms move in. We stay wet with quite a bit of rain to come through all the way into Sunday night. After that, our temps will drop and we will make the switch from rain over to snow which continues all day Monday. I think the heaviest band of snowfall sits through central WI.

Monday will be chilly compared to this week with high temps in the low 40s, before we rebound in temps to more April-like the rest of next week.