The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Get ready for the summer’s warmest air in the state Wednesday, but in the meantime, temperatures will stay around normal.

Monday, we’ll get some filtered sunshine in the morning followed up with increasing clouds during the day. Highs reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Lower 70s next to the lake. NE winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight will be dry in the evening, with a chance for some storms after midnight. Scattered thunderstorms will form across the north and some of the lakeshore, while the smaller chance for rain will be in the southern end of the area. Overnight lows drop to 63 degrees.

The risks for any thunderstorm tonight and Tuesday morning will be heavy rainfall, and some localized spots could get hail or damaging winds. The chance for severe weather is small, but we will keep a close eye on that for you.

Some of those thunderstorms from tonight will be lingering across the north/lakeshore into Tuesday morning, with lots of dry time built in after they conclude. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny conditions otherwise with temperatures again in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Wednesday’s record high is 95 degrees, and we could be easily getting there in the afternoon. My forecast for now is 97 degrees, and when you couple that heat with the humidity, our expected feel-like temperatures could exceed 100 degrees in some spots.