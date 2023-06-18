The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Happy Father’s Day! A beautiful day is in store to celebrate our dads. High pressure is still sitting over us keeping any disturbances that move through central/western WI thanks to an area of low pressure just off to our west.

Now, this area of low pressure will provide a few passing clouds for today, and then increased cloud cover by tonight. There is a very low chance for some overnight passing sprinkles to move through, but that area of high pressure does its’ best job to keep that away from Northeast Wisconsin.

After that, the sunny and dry stretch continues! It doesn’t look like we see a drop of rainfall until some possible passing sprinkles on Saturday.

The warm stretch continues as well! We top out around 81 degrees today here in Green Bay, and will continue with temps in the low/mid 80s all week long.