The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A weak disturbance to our east provided some high level clouds today. High pressure, however, kept us dry with filtered sunshine. We will see a bit more cloud cover into the evening, before cloud cover decreases and clear skies move in for tonight.

We stay very warm tonight and will hit a low temps of about 57 degrees, which is actually above our average high temps for this time of year.

The very warm air will continue for tomorrow, with highs in the low 70s/80s.

Our dewpoints sit very high, in the 60s and 70s, and while normally that brings in quite a bit of humidity for us, our relative humidity numbers are so low, that we are actually extremely dry. Also, we will see fairly windy conditions the next three days. Tomorrow gusts will be up to 35 mph. This puts us in a Fire Weather Watch from tomorrow morning through tomorrow evening. Try and avoid outdoor fire activities if possible.

Areas north of Green Bay are not in a watch due to the snowpack still left on the ground that helps provide at least some moisture for those places.

Clear skies and abundant sunshine are on tap for tomorrow. It looks like we stay warm and dry until Saturday when temps fall to the low 40s with our next rain/snow chance this weekend.