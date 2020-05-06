The warmest weather of the week before a big cool down

1  of  2
Green Bay weather forecast for Wednesday

From Storm Team 5…

Here comes the warmest day of the week! Wednesday brings us lots of morning sun followed by increasing afternoon clouds with the heat of the day. Don’t be shocked if you catch a stray sprinkle in the late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 60s, which is seasonal, but cooler by the lake in the upper 50s.

Beside the evening sprinkles, skies will be partly cloudy tonight with a clearing trend into tomorrow morning. Lows fall to 39 degrees.

Mostly sunny for Thursday, but it will be breezy and much cooler! The high drops to 55 degrees.

Temps fall even more Friday. Winds stay breezy with a high of 43, plus there could be a few flakes or sprinkles that fall from the clouds.

Saturday looks dry – a mix of sun and clouds and 54 degrees.

Sunday brings a chance for rain or snow, still cool at 54 degrees.

