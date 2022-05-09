The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The warm up this week starts Monday! In order to get the warmth here, however, we will pay the price with wind. SSE winds by the afternoon will be from 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts around 40 or 45 miles per hour. Skies will be mixed with clouds AND sunshine.

That sun being back with help take afternoon highs to the upper 60s and 70s, about 70 in Green Bay. The lakeshore with the SSE wind will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tonight will be breezy in the evening, with decreasing winds overnight. We will be watching a strong line of thunderstorms in western/central Wisconsin that will be diminishing in strength before reaching us. If we see rain or thunderstorms, it will be between 10pm and 3am. Mild lows around 60 degrees overnight.

Tomorrow some early season humidity will be a part of the forecast with dew points rising into the 60s! Away from the lake the highs will be in the upper 70s and some low 80s. A boundary across Wisconsin could set off more scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.