The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

That upper level low pressure system that has been sitting over us for roughly a week is finally getting kicked out of here tonight! High pressure to our west will slide in and all precipitation chances will be gone for tomorrow.

Until then, we stay mostly cloudy for tonight, but at least we are dry. A northerly breeze keeps temps tonight fairly chilly, with a low temp around 34 degrees.

The warmup arrives tomorrow, though! Temps are all uphill from here:

Tomorrow begins mostly cloudy, with a few hours (roughly from 9am to 2pm) of sunshine. cloud cover then returns tomorrow late afternoon and into tomorrow night.

We have a few lighter rain chances throughout the next 7 days, but overall it will be nothing major, and the weekend looks nice!