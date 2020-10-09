The week ends warm, and a gorgeous weekend to follow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A toasty end to the week as Friday’s highs climb to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. This will be a cooler by the lake scenario with a south wind in the low 70s. That wind gets gusty for the afternoon with gusts as high as 30 to 40 miles per hour. Sunshine will mix with clouds from time to time.

Still a bit breezy for this evening as a cloud or two cross by. Mild overnight lows are anticipated around 55 degrees.

Plenty of weekend sun greets us out the door on Saturday. It will be a cooler day as winds shift behind a cold front to the northeast. Highs get to 63 degrees.

Still nice as above normal temps come back Sunday. Mostly sunny and 63 degrees.

