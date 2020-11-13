The weekend brings wind, rain and some snow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A nice looking sky for us on Friday as more sunshine comes back following some morning clouds. There will be a chilly breeze out there, so bundle up with highs only in the mid 30s!

Tonight will be mostly clear with a few passing clouds during the evening. The lows will get down into the 20s again.

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend, but it won’t bring the best conditions. Morning sun will be covered by afternoon clouds, and that’s when the wind picks up. The afternoon/nighttime clouds will also bring spotty to scattered rain showers. The high is 46 degrees.

Sunday brings morning showers, mostly in the form of rain, but some spots northwest of Green Bay and the Fox Cities could have a wintry mix or snow for a light accumulation. It will turn VERY WINDY with gusts up around 40 to 50 miles per hour. The high temp is 43 degrees.