The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Smoke from wildfires causing hazy sunshine today. Breezy and warm again for Friday afternoon as highs in most places reach the low to mid 80s away from the lake. Upper 70s lakeside. The northwoods will likely have some more cloud cover here and there throughout the day. SSW winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Tonight looks mainly dry, however, spotty rain showers move into our northern counties as a cold front approaches. Increasing clouds everywhere else and a low of 63 degrees.

Rain will be across the north on Saturday morning, while the steady rain moves into the valley and lakeshore in the afternoon. Temperatures will have a huge range across our area on Saturday with upper 50s far north, upper 60s for the Fox Cities, and some mid and upper 70s lakeside. Less than an inch of rain for the day.

Rain chances hold Saturday night into Sunday as an area of low pressure wraps in clouds and showers. The high on Sunday across our area will be cool around 66 degrees.