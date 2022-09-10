The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A line of showers continues right through the Fox Cities tonight on the wake of the cold front. Rain will finally make its way to the Lakeshore in the later hours tonight.

Continuing on the wake of the front and a low pressure system, more rain will sit right over the Fox Cities and Lakeshore for the entire day tomorrow. This will also be the cause of the cool down in temps, and the breeze we’ll see for Sunday.

By the overnight hours heading into Tuesday, the low pressure system spins out further east giving way to the end of rain over Northeast Wisconsin. Between now and Tuesday morning we are seeing between 1-4 inches of rain over the viewing area, which could give way to localized flooding, especially areas in the south, as well as along the Lakeshore/Fox Cities. The Northwoods will be sitting much drier throughout the rest of the duration of these storms.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, and warmer with temps back up into the mid-upper 70s.

Wednesday will be another fall-feels like day! Temps are in the upper 60s, with mostly sunny skies.

Heading into Thursday, storms move through north heading into the evening, which could potentially clip areas in the Northwoods. The rain moves the humidity back in along with the more seasonable temperatures.

Rain and thunderstorm chances linger as we head into next weekend.