The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A low pressure system attached to a cold front will begin moving through Northeast Wisconsin overnight tonight and last until late Saturday bringing in a weekend soaker. We are anticipating 1-3 inches of rain in many places, with some more localized areas looking at possibly 4 inches of accumulated rainfall. Gusty winds, flooding, and strong storms can create possible damage this weekend.

Some things to keep in mind for storms this weekend:

Temperatures behind the cold front will drop into the low to mid-60s for this weekend.