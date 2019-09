Tracking rain showers throughout the state today, possibly some rumbles of thunder. It will not rain ALL DAY LONG, but we will have off-and-on showers from the morning into the evening. Winds will pick up from the south/southwest from 10 to as high as 25 miles per hour. Today also brings a lack of warm temperatures as highs only make it to the middle 60s.

Tonight, a cold front passes by this evening and takes the rain with it. We'll have partly cloudy and dry skies overnight with a low down to 48 degrees.