From Storm Team 5…

If you’re out and about on your Friday night, it will stay cloudy and fairly mild for an early January night. The low will be in the upper 20s, then slowly and steadily warm toward daybreak to the lower 30s.

The weather will be different up north Friday night as snow showers or drizzle will be developing will continue into Saturday. Watch for some slippery roads to develop in our northern communities overnight into early Saturday am.

The rest of the area such as the valley and lakeshore will see snow develop into early Saturday. We’ll have a chance for snow showers or flurries from the morning into the afternoon, and some accumulation may come from it. Highest snow totals will be across the north where snow will fall, sooner.

Expect a general 1-3″ of wet/slushy accumulating through Saturday morning for Green Bay/Valley/Lakeshore.

On Sunday, accumulating snow is not going to be a problem. There may be some flurries that fall in the morning, but the sky generally will just be cloudy again. Highs in the afternoon will be around 35 degrees!

That’s warm for a January game at Lambeau Field against the Bears!