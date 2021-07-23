The weekend starts with thunderstorms

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The air is now thick with humidity and the heat will be on going into the weekend. A warm front will finish lifting through state Friday and a couple isolated morning showers will be noted. The rest of the day should round out to be cloudy with partial sunshine. High reach the middle and upper 80s – with mid to upper 70s along the shoreline.

Tonight, a muggy and warm night with a low of 73 degrees. After midnight and into early Saturday, there will be a line of thunderstorms that enter the northwoods – heading southward to everyone else in the morning of Saturday. Some of those storms at night could bring damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

Saturday will have scattered morning thunderstorms, and with a backdoor cold front in the afternoon, an additional hit/miss t-storm may pop-up after lunchtime. The high reaches the middle and upper 80s in all locations.

Sunday will have no rain whatsoever, bringing back a mostly sunny sky. The high is around 90 degrees – and it will be humid, but not quite as muggy as Saturday.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Local 5's MK Burgess takes on the NFL preseason workout

Race car driver handling adversity

Neenah's Maddie Wanamaker receives special recognition for Olympics

Kyle 5am Bucks Celebration

Kyle Malzhan 6pm hit

Kyle Malzhan 4pm hit

More Weather