The weekend starts with thunderstorms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The air is now thick with humidity and the heat will be on going into the weekend. A warm front will finish lifting through state Friday and a couple isolated morning showers will be noted. The rest of the day should round out to be cloudy with partial sunshine. High reach the middle and upper 80s – with mid to upper 70s along the shoreline.

Tonight, a muggy and warm night with a low of 73 degrees. After midnight and into early Saturday, there will be a line of thunderstorms that enter the northwoods – heading southward to everyone else in the morning of Saturday. Some of those storms at night could bring damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

Saturday will have scattered morning thunderstorms, and with a backdoor cold front in the afternoon, an additional hit/miss t-storm may pop-up after lunchtime. The high reaches the middle and upper 80s in all locations.

Sunday will have no rain whatsoever, bringing back a mostly sunny sky. The high is around 90 degrees – and it will be humid, but not quite as muggy as Saturday.