From Storm Team 5…

Tonight, partly cloudy skies and a mild low of 48 degrees.

A bit breezy again Tuesday, but the warmth continues! A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 75 degrees.

Sunny and breezy again Wednesday, but this is where we need to be on record watch. The high should be around 80 degrees, and the record high is 80 degrees from 1977.