The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY remains in effect from now until Friday at 11pm. The DNR says “aged” wildfire smoke settling down to the ground has increased ozone concentrations, especially between 10am and 10pm. Anyone planning to work hard outside, or anyone with breathing problems, may want to spend less time outside until the advisory expires.

The heat will not be going away Thursday, but the good thing is that the humidity will be going down with dropping dew point temperatures. Lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s. East wind from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies and light winds. Wouldn’t be surprised if there is some patchy lake fog overnight. The low is 58 degrees.

Mostly sunny and warm again Friday. The high is 88 degrees. We’ll watch our far northern counties for a small pop-up thundershower chance in the afternoon/early evening. Severe weather will not be a problem.