Thundershowers roll in before Friday morning

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We bring back another nice late spring day on Thursday as plenty of sunshine returns to the state of Wisconsin. High temps are expected to get back to the low and middle 80s, but cooler by the lake and bay after a lake breeze develops later in the day.

Clouds will increase this evening, but the early part of the night will be dry. A cold front in from the NW will have showers and thundershowers attached to it when it arrives overnight. The low is 63 degrees.

Friday could also carry over those thunderstorms for the morning, then skies will clear out for returning sunshine in the afternoon. The high is 80 degrees to end the work week.

Saturday looks great! Mostly sunny and a very comfortable 74 degree afternoon temperature.

Sunday should also stay dry, although the clouds will be thicker. Partly sunny and 70 degrees.

