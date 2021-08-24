Thunderstorm chances develop Tuesday, again at night

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Thunderstorm ingredients are in place to bring us more rain Tuesday. We will be watching a developing cluster of storms moving in from Minnesota that will follow a warm front and bring some rain to our communities. Partly sunny and muggy early on, then a chance for thunderstorms from the late morning into the afternoon. Plan on a warm and muggy day with a high in the mid and upper 80s, and 79 degrees lakeside.

THUNDERSTORM RISKS: MARGINAL RISK (LEVEL 1 OUT OF 5) Any storms that form within the next 24 hours will have the chance to be strong. With the high dew points and moisture in the air, heavy rain will be the highest threat along with damaging wind gusts over 60 mph. Some hail may also be embedded in any strong storms.

Tonight will be a cloudy and muggy night with a low of 70 degrees. A cold front may bring a line of additional thunderstorms overnight. This chance may be squashed by any storms from the daytime. Stay tuned.

Tomorrow, a little sunshine comes back and it will be very muggy again. The high is set at 87 degrees, and 82 by the lake.