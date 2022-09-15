The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Southerly winds came in today, and that is what gave way to the warm and humid conditions that we saw. Warm and humid conditions continue into tonight.

Another warm one for tomorrow, as those southerly winds hang on into the weekend. Low pressure moves to our north, and another low pressure system builds off to our west, giving way to a stationary front lingering towards the Northwoods. This will provide the right conditions for the isolated thunderstorm chances that we will see late Friday night into Saturday.

Isolated showers linger into the early morning hours for Saturday morning. Cloud cover lingers into the afternoon and evening, before a line of thunderstorms moves right through the Fox Cities during the evening.

Shower and thunderstorm chances continue into Sunday.