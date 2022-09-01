The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight is shaping up to be a warm and muggy night, as we are on the back end of a high pressure system. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s/low 70s, with a slight breeze and partly cloudy skies.

Friday morning will have potential for spotty thunderstorms during wake-up time. The rest of them day will consist of partly sunny skies, muggy air, very warm temperatures, reaching the upper 80s. A cold front drops down into the evening, before a line of thunderstorms rolls through for Friday night.

Saturday will also be partly sunny, with some thunderstorm chances linger south. Temperatures drop drastically on Saturday into the upper 60s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, and still cool with temperatures in the low 70s.

Labor Day is shaping up to be near perfect! Temperatures will be right around average, with mostly sunny skies.

Mostly sunny and warmer days are on tap for the rest of the first full week of September.