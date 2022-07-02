The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Spotty shower chances continue for this evening, before skies begin to clear overnight tonight.

Another round of very slight spotty showers are still in the forecast for tomorrow, with temperatures still fairly warm in the low 80s.

Thunderstorms roll through by the early morning Monday, mainly up in the UP, but places in the Northwoods could still see a possible early morning spotty shower. Cloud cover moves in through the later morning hours, and most of the thunderstorms will be pushing over Northeast Wisconsin by the mid-afternoon hours. The line of storms continues to push across by the early evening, and those will linger for most of the night, before things start to clear up towards the early AM hours Tuesday. These 4th of July storms put NE WI in the chance for heavy rain and flash flooding.

By Tuesday, chances of showers lessen, with a cloudier start to your work week.

Northeast Wisconsin will be sitting right on the edge of an upper level high pressure system, so minor chances of showers and thunderstorms will linger throughout all of next week. Temperatures for the start of your July will still be fairly seasonable.