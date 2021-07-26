Thunderstorm chances the next few days

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Spotty showers and storms will move through this evening, then we’ll be watching for more storms well after midnight. Some of those storms could be strong late tonight with heavy rain and strong winds. It’ll be a warm night with lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Rain will exit the area Tuesday morning with sunshine returning for the afternoon. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out late in the day. Highs will range from the 70s lakeside to near 90 west of Lake Winnebago. Winds will be westerly at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday brings another round of showers and storms to the area. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. Highs will be in the upper 80s. We’ll feel a break from the humidity Thursday and again on Friday with mostly sunny skies. A few showers return early next weekend with temperatures cooling into the 70s late in the weekend.