The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A calm and mostly sunny start to your Tuesday before thunderstorms to move through this afternoon and into the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has issues a Level 2 (out of 5) for severe risk of this thunderstorm system, with the risk of strong wind gusts and potential hail. High temperatures today will stay warm with temperatures around 80. These storms will leave a trail of fog behind it as dew points are staying as warm as the overnight temperatures, which will continue into the overnight hours tonight.

Tomorrow looking to be a nicer day with temperatures in the upper 70s and a mix clouds and sun. Afternoon thunderstorm chances move back in Thursday afternoon before nicer, 80 degree days Friday and Saturday. Sunday brings another round of thunderstorms before a nice day to celebrate the Fourth of July.