The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Thunderstorms begin to move through Northeast Wisconsin throughout the overnight hours tonight. The bulk portion of the storms will be between 8am – 3pm. Temperatures tomorrow dropping drastically into the 60s. Things will begin to clear out by the early night hours for tomorrow night.

Spotty shower chances continue into Saturday and Sunday, but overall things are looking much nicer for your weekend with temperatures in the low 80s.

By Monday we are heating up!! Temperatures reaching the upper 80s by Monday as well as 90s by Tuesday, and that will continue to be the trend for the rest of your work week next week. Dew points will reach the upper 60s by the start of the next week making things very hot and humid for the middle of this July.