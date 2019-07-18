Thunderstorms and high heat in the forecast

From Storm Team 5…

Get ready for intense summer weather incoming for the next couple of days. Let’s break it down:

This morning: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will cross through producing lightning strikes and heavy downpours. This activity will start to calm down as drier weather returns by the late morning.

This afternoon: Some sunshine may start to emerge with partly sunny skies. It get VERY HUMID later today – and in addition – temperatures will push to a high of 88 degrees! This will bring the heat index to the low to mid 90s.

Tonight: It will be a muggy and mild evening ahead. There is a chance that more thunderstorms could develop through evening and overnight tonight, cutting through the heart of the area. SOME STRONG STORMS ARE POSSIBLE. The main risks with this batch will be torrential rain, strong winds, and possibly an isolated tornado.

Get ready to sweat Friday. It get really hot and really humid – and the combination of that could get dangerous. We’ll see a mix of sunshine and clouds in the sky, but on the thermometer there will be 90s! When you factor in the HEAT INDEX, the range will be anywhere from 100 to 110 degrees in terms of “feels-like” temps.

Late Friday night and Saturday, we’ll see a return of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be cooler on Saturday with a high of 81 degrees.

Sunday through next week – get ready for return of more comfortable air and dry weather. We’ll see sunshine and seasonal temps each day in the upper 70s and lower 80s.