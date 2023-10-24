The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Turning the clocks back to late summer as thunderstorms will be out there to start the day, and we’ll get some warm afternoon temperatures.

There is a good chance for thunderstorms as Tuesday begins, and then as we continue through the late morning and early afternoon, our rain chances will decrease. The main risks for the morning will be heavy rain and lightning, some hail may be noted but it will be less likely. There will be many dry hours to enjoy the warm weather as temperatures increase to the 60s and lower 70s, with the warmer weather in our southern counties.

Tonight, another batch of rain or thunderstorms will develop. It will start across the north in the late afternoon/evening, and fill into southern counties as the night. Heavy rain may fall across the north during this time. It will be breezy and mild overnight with a low of 59 degrees.

Rain should be tapering off or exiting completely around the start of the day Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy with a small chance for sprinkles or a light rain shower during the day. Plan on temperatures staying mild around 65 degrees.

Another round of soaking rain will occur area-wide on Thursday. The high is 66 degrees.

Friday’s rain chance will be along a cold front, but it won’t last all day. Other than rain, partly sunny and 64 degrees.