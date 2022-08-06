The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Thunderstorm chances enter the WFRV viewing area this evening and will continue overnight. Temperatures tonight will be fairly comfortable, but still a tad humid.

Spotty rain chances continue into tomorrow with with much cooler temperatures and less humidity. Sunday night into early Monday morning, another storm system rolls through Northeast Wisconsin bringing more spotty showers and cooler temperatures for the start of your week.

Tuesday through the rest of the week is looking to be mostly sunny and nice!