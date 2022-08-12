The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Spotty showers continue throughout this evening for tonight. By 8pm tonight, a storm system will approach near Langlade county from Rhinelander. These storms will sit over the Green Bay/Shawano/Oconto/Northwoods areas for tonight. Around midnight tonight, another, stronger system approaches Northeast Wisconsin and will continue to strengthen and pour over the entire viewing area in the overnight hours. Places along the Lakeshore will pick up over an inch and a half of rain within the next 24 hours, Green Bay will see about 1.25 inches, and places towards the UP will see very little rain. More spotty shower and thunderstorms linger, primarily to the North, for all day Saturday, with cooler, low 70s temperatures, and cloudy skies.

A stray shower can’t be ruled out of the forecast for Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures.

Humidity and temperatures stay fairly comfy for the start of your week, with mostly sunny skies.

Rain chances enter the forecast again for Thursday and continue into the start of the weekend.