Thunderstorms likely Tuesday night, warmer this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through the area through the overnight. Some of the stronger storms could produce hail and heavy downpours. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday: Light rain will still be with us as we start Wednesday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the day with highs in the lower 50s near the water to lower 60s west of the Fox Valley. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Chances for rain will continue on Tuesday with highs near 60 followed by upper 50s Friday. Temperatures will get a bigger boost this weekend with more chances for hit and miss showers or storms. We’ll then trend a bit cooler early next week.

