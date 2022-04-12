The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will overspread the area through the night. Some of the storms could contain hail and heavy rains. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s with a southeast wind.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms are expected once again. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. It’ll be mild with highs well into the 60s before a cold front moves through. Winds will turn out of the west at 10-20 mph.

Very chilly air will filter into Wisconsin Thursday and Friday on gusty winds. A few flurries will be possible both days with highs in the middle 40s. The weekend looks to remain dry, but cool with low to middle 40s. A few rain and snow showers will be with us early next week with highs in the middle 40s.