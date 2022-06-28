The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms this evening will exit the area from northwest to southeast. Skies will clear late with patchy areas of fog developing. Lows will drop into the 50s for most areas with winds turning out of the northeast.

Wednesday: After some morning patchy fog skies will be partly sunny throughout the day. Highs will be a few degrees below average in the 70s with an easterly breeze.

Gusty winds will bring in higher temperatures and humidity Thursday with a chance for showers and storms late in the day. We then enter the weekend with highs in the lower 80s under a partly sunny sky. A spotty rain shower will be possible on Sunday along with a small rain chance entering the forecast on the 4th of July. Stay tuned for updates!