The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today is shaping up to be a very nice day! Seasonable early August temperatures are on tap for today, with a bit of breeze, as well as a touch of humidity.

Rain and thunderstorm chances return in the forecast for tonight, will continue into the overnight hours, and will give way to more spotty shower chances throughout the day tomorrow.

Thursday is shaping up to be a nice day with sunny skies, and cooler temperatures.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm, before thunderstorm chances return in the forecast for your weekend.