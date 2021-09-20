Thunderstorms roll through Monday night, much cooler this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will be likely tonight across the entire area. The rain will move in from the west and will begin to impact those at Lambeau Field late in the game or for the drive home. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Lows tonight will be in the 50s and 60s. Winds will turn out of the northwest late at 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Spotty rain showers will taper during the morning on Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies. We should see the sun begin to return late in the day. It’ll be much cooler with lower humidity across the entire area. Winds will remain on the blustery side out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

The autumn season officially begins Wednesday afternoon and it will certainly feel like it as highs only get into the middle 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures remain seasonably cool the rest of the week with small rain chances for Thursday and Friday. We’ll begin the weekend with more clouds and a small rain chance before we see a little more sun return on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bostick on time in Green Bay

Bostick on next chapter

Bostick on mental health

Bostick on Aaron Rodgers speaking out about mental health

Bostick on 2014 NFC Championship Game

Bostick on coaching youth football

More Weather